On Thursday, the Northern Wyoming Community College District learned that one faculty member and one student, both on the Sheridan College campus, were asked to self-quarantine due to potential exposure.

Meanwhile, the district has extended its regularly scheduled spring break by two weeks amid coronavirus fears.

The district includes Sheridan and Gillette colleges. Both colleges had their spring breaks scheduled to run from March 16 through 19. Now, spring break for the district will run through April 5.

Both colleges will be closed to all classes and activities.

In a news release, Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Walter Tribley said the extended break will allow instructors to prepare alternative instruction methods and assess the severity of the outbreak.

It will also allow students who are sick to stay home.

“At this time, we are hopeful that a three-week period with most of our campus population off-site will help reduce the severity of the spread of COVID-19,” Tribley said. “We also hope this move would ultimately help us get back to normal operations sooner rather than later and reduce the impact on local healthcare infrastructure.”

Officials confirmed Wyoming's first coronavirus case Wednesday in Sheridan County.