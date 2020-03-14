Sheridan County Man Is Third Wyoming Resident With Coronavirus

The Wyoming Department of Health on Saturday said a Sheridan County man is the third known Wyoming resident to contract coronavirus.

Health officials said in a press release that the man is linked to a previously identified Sheridan County case. Testing was performed in Colorado, where the man is visiting.

"WDH is continuing to follow up to learn more about the person's exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient," the agency said. "Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed."