Seven More COVID Related Deaths Confirmed in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Health announced on Thursday that seven more coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed in the state.

The following deaths were confirmed.

a Crook County man died late last month in another state, where he likely contracted the virus. He had underlying health issues which put him at higher risk, but it is unsure if he was hospitalized.

a Goshen County man died earlier this month after he was hospitalized. He also had health conditions that put him at higher risk.

a Campbell County man died earlier this month, but it is unclear if he was hospitalized or not. He had underlying health conditions that put him at higher risk.

a Uinta County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized in another state and was known to have underly health issues.

a Natrona County man died last week. He was hospitalized but was not know to have any health conditions which would have put him at higher risk.

a Laramie County woman, who was a resident of a long term facility, died earlier this week. She was not hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

an Albany County man died earlier this week, and he was also a resident of a local long term care facility. He was hospitalized, yet it is unknown if he had any underlying health conditions.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence.

There have now been 68 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, as well as 8,537 lab-confirmed cases and 1,582 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, please follow the link here.