Senate Opens to Hear Articles of Impeachment Against President

The Senate is poised to hear the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for the start of the extraordinary trial.

House lawmakers prosecuting the case are scheduled to walk across the Capitol at noon, arriving with pomp and formality to read the charges of abuse and obstruction.

The chamber will begin to transform itself into an impeachment court as the process shifts out of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic-run House to the Republican-majority Senate.

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside at the trial, administering the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice.”

The full trial will begin next week.