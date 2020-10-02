Sen. Barrasso Says Barrett “Is A Role Model” For A Generation

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso took to the floor of the U.S. Senate earlier this week to praise President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett was recently chosen by Trump to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.

The announcement has been at the center of a political firestorm recently, as Democrats have said the nomination should be put on hold until whoever wins the Nov. 3 Presidential election is sworn into office a new congress is seated. Supreme Court nominations must be approved by the senate.

Republicans argue that the president has both a right and an obligation to nominate a new justice for the court now rather than waiting.