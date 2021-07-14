UPDATE: See These Jaw-dropping Photos of Jeffree Star’s Mansion – SOLD

UPDATE (July, 29th):

Jeffree Star posted a video to his Snapchat and also a message on his official Twitter account, that his mansion has indeed been sold.

Original Story:

Jeffree Star shocked the world last month when he announced he was selling his gorgeous California mansion and moving to Casper full time. We totally understand why though. Wyoming is so peaceful and beautiful in its own right. Who wouldn't want to spend the bulk of their time here?

That being said, Star's mansion is breathtaking. Located in the gated-Los Angeles County community of Hidden Hills, which is home to a plethora of celebrities, the property sits on 2.82 acres. According to the listing on REDFIN:

This grand estate spans approximately 21,000 square feet of spectacular living space, including the 2 guest houses, plus there is an additional, approximate 4,702 square foot garage for 10+ cars, and an additional, approximate 3,700 square foot barn accessed by a separate driveway. Superior quality & amenities throughout include a magnificent home theater with custom seating, large game room with wet bar, two story gym with steam & sauna, complete home spa, and a wine tasting room & refrigerated wine cellar. Additional features include a large gourmet kitchen with two islands that opens to the family room, two beautiful custom offices, large game room with wet bar, craft room, home automations system, and sculptural glass elevator. There are five bedroom suites in the main house including the luxurious master suite highlighted by dual baths, gorgeous oversize custom closets, steam shower, retreat, fireplace, and expansive views! The generous grounds feature a sparkling pool, spa, fire pit, 2 barbecue centers, and 2 covered patios.

If you've got a cool 20 million dollars hanging around, this could be yours!

