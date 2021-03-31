Secretary Haaland Honors Transgender Americans on International Day of Visibility

March 31 is the International Transgender Day of Visibility, and the Secretary of the Interior Department, Deb Haaland, did not let the day pass without offering a few words of encouragement and empowerment for those who struggle to be seen or acknowledged.

“There is nothing more powerful in this world than the act of living openly, authentically, and safely,” Secretary Haaland said. “On this Trans Day of Visibility, we recognize the hard-fought victories won by and for the transgender community, honor the transgender loved ones we’ve lost along the way, and recommit to the struggle for full equality.

Transgender people continue to face an unacceptable epidemic of violence and harmful discrimination in access to health care, employment, and housing. Trans people are our neighbors, our family, our friends, and our colleagues, and they deserve to live with dignity and to be treated fairly in every part of life.

Today, and every day, we stand in solidarity with the transgender community as weboth celebrate our progress and continue our long march toward liberation, peace, and equality.”