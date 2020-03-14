Second Wyoming Coronavirus Patient Is Retirement Center Resident

The second person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Wyoming is a resident at a retirement facility in Lander, the Wyoming Department of Health said Saturday.

"Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory identified an older adult male Fremont County resident as the second known Wyoming case on March 13. The patient is hospitalized at SageWest Health Care in Lander and is a resident of Showboat Retirement Center in Lander," the Wyoming Department of Health said in a news release on Saturday. "State and county public health staff are conducting interviews at both facilities, and will recommend testing and other actions needed to help protect residents, patients and staff."

State epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said there is no other explanation for the patient having the virus other than community spread in the Lander area.

"We're reminding everyone how genuinely critical it is to do their part," Harrist said in the release. "Take common-sense steps to avoid sharing your germs with others, especially with those who are more vulnerable to serious illness."

Nursing home guidelines dictate that there should be no visitors or non-essential healthcare personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as end-of-life.