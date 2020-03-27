Second F.E. Warren Airman Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A second airman assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base has tested positive for the coronavirus, the base said Friday.

Base spokesman 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff says "leadership is actively monitoring the situation and the base’s public health office is taking action to properly isolate the individual in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines."

"The 90th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who may have interacted with the affected member," he said.

The base remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, and Carkhuff says "personnel must comply with isolation and quarantine instructions."

At this time there are 70 reported COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, 17 of which are in Laramie County.

