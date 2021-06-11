11 a.m. UPDATE:''The search for the missing boater continued throughout the night of June 10 and into the early morning hours of June 11. Shore-based and dive operations were ceased at dark and boats with sonar were used until about 2:00 a.m. Additional resources are active today to help with what is now considered a recovery mission.

The investigation thus far has revealed that two adult males and two adult females left the Lake Estes Marina around 3:30 p.m. on June 10 on a rented pontoon boat. One of the adult males fell into the water less than an hour later in the general area of Fisherman’s Nook on the north side of the lake. The others on the boat tried to locate the man and then beached the boat to call for help. The boaters said the missing man was visiting from out of state. The other man and two women are from the Boulder area.

Investigators are working to interview all witnesses to determine how/why the man fell into the water. If you have information about this incident, please call Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.

Lake Estes will continue to be closed to all watercrafts today including boats, paddle boards, kayaks, etc.

Original Post: The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a search is underway on Lake Estes for a man who apparently fell out of a boat yesterday afternoon.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Estes Park Police got a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. that a man fell into the lake from a boat.

The other three people in the boat reported that they had not been able to find him. According to the post:

"The Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park Police, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, LCSO Emergency Services, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team responded. Resources from Colorado State Parks and Wildlife have also been requested.

The search is ongoing, and Lake Estes is currently closed to boats. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.''