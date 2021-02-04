Sean Chambers expected to be ready for spring practice

LARAMIE -- Spring football is being moved back in Laramie. Way back.

Mainly that's because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Craig Bohl is in hopes confirmed cases will be dwindling around the country by April when the Cowboys are expected to utilize the entire month to get in their 14 full practices, plus the annual spring game slated for May 8.

Wyoming's head coach also hopes that extra time will give quarterback Sean Chambers plenty of time to get fully healthy.

"We'll have him," Bohl said of the Cowboys starting signal caller, who was lost for the season on the Cowboys' third play from scrimmage. "We anticipate him at full speed. He's been cleared for activities under a restricted approach."

Bohl said he watched the 6-foot-3, 225-pound sophomore running with his teammates at 6 a.m. Though he is not at full speed yet, Bohl added, that's "right around the corner."

Chambers broke his left fibula in that opening game at Nevada. It was a painful scene as the Kerman, Calif., product was rolled up on behind the line of scrimmage. He punched the ground in frustration before being taken off the field in a cart. He was later seen on the sideline talking to someone on a cell phone with tears in his eyes. Teammates, one after another, flooded over to the QB to embrace him.

Chambers, with a brace on his leg and a pair of crutches, was in the offensive huddles on the sideline and seen giving encouragement. He even came out to midfield for the overtime coin toss.

After all, he is one of the Cowboys' four team captains, a duty he took to heart even when he wasn't in the lineup.

This isn't uncharted territory for Chambers.

He suffered another season-ending left leg injury in 2019 after diving across the goal line against that same Wolf Pack squad. As a true freshman, Chambers was lost for the season in his third-career outing. That was a broken right fibula.

"The doctors were cautious with him even though it was on the other leg," Bohl said. "He was in a cast a little bit longer than what we had anticipated, and it wasn't because he wasn't healing. They just are, I think, a little bit more conservative."

Though those leg injuries have highlighted Chambers' young career, he has proven to be a dynamic runner out of the backfield.

In 2019, he started eight games for the Cowboys, rushing for 915 yards on 121 attempts. He scored 10 touchdowns on the ground and added seven more through the air.

More importantly, Chambers is 9-3 as a starter.

"He's got a real determined look in his eye," Bohl said. "He's a great captain. We're excited about having him and Levi (Williams) back and the other quarterbacks."

