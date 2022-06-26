SD gov: Bar Abortion Pills, But Don&#8217;t Punish Women for Them

SD gov: Bar Abortion Pills, But Don’t Punish Women for Them

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them.

Get our free mobile app

Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills.

The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

But Noem says in news show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Filed Under: abortion laws, Associated Press, roe v wade
Categories: Associated Press, News, Politics
Back To Top