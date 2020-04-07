Schumer Proposes $25,000 ‘Heroes’ Pay for Frontline Workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for up to $25,000 “heroes” pay for frontline health care and service industry workers as Congress pushes ahead with a new coronavirus crisis rescue package.

Schumer declared the emerging proposal the “highest priority.”

The pay would go to nurses, truck drivers grocery store clerks and others he said are are keeping Americans safe.

Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump are plunging ahead with plans for more aid beyond the just-passed $2.2 trillion effort.

It's unclear if the new proposal would find support from the Trump or Republicans in Congress.

Officials warn will be a hard week with a rising number of cases and deaths.