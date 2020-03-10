Saudi Arabia Increases Oil Output to Record High

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco says it will increase its oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.

Tuesday's move makes good on the country's promise over the weekend to increase output, after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production.

That breakdown in cooperation led to a 25% plunge in the price of crude on Monday.

It's the sharpest decline seen since the 1991 Gulf War.

In a filing made Tuesday, Aramco said that the increase in production represents a rise of 300,000 barrels per day.

The company said the increase would start on April 1.