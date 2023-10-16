Sagewood Elementary Principal Honored for Outstanding Leadership

Sagewood Elementary Principal Anna Levin has been honored with the prestigious Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

Principal Lavin started her career with the Natrona County School District as an elementary educator, then served as the Assistant Principal at Mountain View Elementary.

In 2016, she became the Principal of Mountain View Elementary. She began her leadership journey at Sagewood Elementary in 2018, where she continues to lead and serve today. Recognized for her exceptional leadership and commitment to educational excellence, Principal Lavin is an outstanding leader in the field of education who has demonstrated extraordinary dedication, innovation, and positive impact within her school community.

Through her collaborative leadership style, focus on individual growth and high expectations, and school-wide engagement, Principal Lavin inspires students and staff to reach new heights of success each day.

Her passion and commitment to fostering a supportive learning environment has not only shaped the lives of her students but has supported an increase in student achievement and academic excellence.

"We are immensely proud of Principal Lavin for being a recipient of this prestigious award," said Superintendent-Elect Angela Hensley. "Her leadership exemplifies the qualities of a servant leader, and her dedication to student growth, achievement, and success is truly inspiring."

Under Principal Lavin’s leadership, Sagewood Elementary fosters strong partnerships that grow and develop positive relationships between school families, staff, and students. Recognizing that true excellence goes beyond academics, Sagewood invests in establishing, maintaining, and growing positive connections between students and staff while supporting the needs of the whole child.

At Sagewood Elementary, collaborative work in academics and Social Emotional Learning are at the forefront of their commitment to academic excellence for all students. Sagewood encourages active participation from school families in their child's education, thereby supporting the educational journey as a shared endeavor to maximize each student's potential.