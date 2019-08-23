Safe2Tell Sees Record Number of Tips During 2018-2019 School Year

Safe2Tell Wyoming announced Friday that it set a record for the number of tips it received during the 2018-2019 school year.

The program received 1,448 tips, continuing an upward trend since its establishment in October 2016.

"The increase each year in the number of tips submitted by students shows the level of comfort and trust they have in the Safe2Tell Wyoming program," said Program Manager Bill Morse.

The top five tips reported for the 2018-2019 school year were suicide threats, drugs, bullying, self-harm and vaping.

