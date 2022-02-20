Russia Extends Troop Drills; Ukraine Appeals for Cease-Fire
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is extending military drills near Ukraine’s northern borders after two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's president appealed for a cease-fire.
The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, originally were set to end on Sunday.
The joint drills brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus, and their presence raised concern that they could sweep down to Ukraine's capital in a Russian invasion.
A top European Union official said, “The big question remains: Does the Kremlin want dialogue?”
