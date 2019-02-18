Wyoming Has Approximately 70 Million Dollars In Unclaimed Money

With over 70 million dollars in unclaimed property available in the Cowboy State, you may be wondering if any of it has your name on it. This year, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office has made it even easier to claim what is rightfully yours.

In case you wondering what constitutes unclaimed property, the state treasurer's office states:

Unclaimed property is money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts. The Unclaimed Property Division receives new property every year.

In 2017 alone, $8 million was received and $6.5 million was successfully returned to the citizens of Wyoming.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property, click here. You will be asked for personal information.

Keep in mind, it is a free and secure service provided by the Wyoming Unclaimed Property division.