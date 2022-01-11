Wyoming State Treasury Is Holding Over $100M in Unclaimed Property – Is Any of it Yours?

Each year, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office reports literally millions of dollars in unclaimed property. It only takes a few very simple steps to find out if any of it is yours and how to file a claim.

As of November 2021, despite record amounts of payments over the past few years, Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division is holding on to more funds than ever, as the amount of money now being held exceeds $100 million.

The Wyoming State Treasurer's Office gives a clear and concise definition of what actually constitutes unclaimed property as:

Unclaimed property is money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts. The Unclaimed Property Division receives new property every year.

Get our free mobile app

Below are few screenshots to illustrate how easy it is to check to see if you have any unclaimed funds.

Unclaimed Funds - How To File A Claim 1 Wyoming State Treasurer's Office loading...

First, go tot the website: https://statetreasurer.wyo.gov/. Then click on the top righthand corner where it says "UNCLAIMED PROPERTY".

Unclaimed Funds - How To File A Claim 2 Wyoming State Treasurer's Office loading...

On the next screen, click where is says: "SEARCH UNCLAIMED PROPERTY".

Unclaimed Funds - How To File A Claim 3 Wyoming State Treasurer's Office loading...

Next, enter in your last name (or business name), followed by your first name. To narrow down the search, you can also enter in a city and/or zip code. Then click "SEARCH".

Unclaimed Funds - How To File A Claim 4 Wyoming State Treasurer's Office loading...

If you see your name and a current or former address, click on the "CLAIM" button and follow the prompts. Depending on how many search results populate, each claim should take an average of about three minutes to file.

For more detailed instructions on how to file a claim, check out the video below from the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office.

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.