Rope Found Hanging in Wallace’s Garage was coincidence

The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime.

Federal authorities said the rope had been hanging at the Alabama track since at least October.

Video evidence showed it had been hanging from the garage door but was the only one fashioned as a noose.

Wallace coincidentally was assigned that garage.

NASCAR stood by its decision to investigate the discovery found in the stall of its only Black driver.

Wallace successfully called for a ban of the Confederate flag and has become an activist for the sport during a push for racial equality.