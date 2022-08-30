The Rock Springs football team had a solid season in 2021 as they advanced to the 4A championship game, before losing to Sheridan in the title game. The Tigers started out the 2022 campaign with a 42-7 trouncing of Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper as they put points on the board in every quarter.

Sam Thornhill opened the scoring for Rock Springs with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with the Tiger defense getting to the end zone later on in the quarter, thanks to a fumble recovery in the end zone on a punt snap by Brycen Coombs. The Kelly Walsh defense got the team back into the game with a 20-yard pick-six from Brant Blocker so it was 14-7 after one-quarter of play.

In the 2nd quarter. Michael Faigl tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Saben Carlson and that gave rock springs a 21-7 lead. Rock Springs tacked on 2 more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter as Faigl found Goodness Okere for 48 yards and a score; followed by Thornhill's 2nd touchdown of the game. Faigl threw his 3rd touchdown pass of the contest in the 4th quarter to Kael Anderson

The Rock Springs defense stuffed Kelly Walsh all night so it was live and learn for The Trojans. Rock Springs will host Thunder Basin on Friday while Kelly Walsh travels to Cheyenne Central.

We have a few photos of the game in our gallery below from Liz Masterson so take a look!

