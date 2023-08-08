Riverfest is Bringing Local Vendors and Plenty of Craft Beer to the Platte Next Week

For over 30 years, Riverfest has been bringing people together to raise money for community trails in Casper.

This year's Riverfest takes place August 19th.

Though the event is free, to partake in the brews, you must be 21 or over and purchase beer tickets.

Don’t forget to bring your ID, no ID means no beer.

As usual, there will be several local and regional breweries. They'll have unlimited sips of more than 18 brews as well as local vendors and food trucks.

The musical lineup includes Mastermind of Monkey and Jeff Stanley.

In addition, the Casper Rotary's Great Duck Derby will give you the chance to win great prizes. Ducks hit the water at 3:30 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 5:00 p.m.

