Rare Wyoming Legislature Special Session to Take on COVID-19

The Wyoming Legislature will convene its first special session in 16 years Friday to help businesses and workers, allocate federal funding and take other action in response to the coronavirus.

Besides holding a rare special session, the full Legislature will convene in a way unlike ever before.

A small number of lawmakers will meet in the state Capitol in Cheyenne and the rest will take part by video conference.

Lawmakers have drafted five bills, four of which have mirror versions so the House and Senate can consider them simultaneously.

They plan to wrap up no later than Saturday.