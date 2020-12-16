Public Health Nurse Gets 1st COVID-19 Vaccination in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A registered nurse who does coronavirus testing and contact tracing got the first COVID-19 vaccination in Wyoming.
Terry Thayn’s regular job is to oversee maternal and child health matters for the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
This year, she has been busy working to contain the coronavirus. Thayn got her first shot Tuesday and is set to get a follow-up shot of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks. Her initial dose came from a shipment of 975 that arrived at the health department Monday.
Statewide, almost 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Wyoming no later than Tuesday.
