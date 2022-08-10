Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with sandy hair and blue eyes.

He may be wearing a T-shirt of an unknown color, a hoodie, also of an unknown color, blue jeans, black shoes, glasses, and a baseball cap.

He may have a back backpack along with a medication pouch on his left hip. Investigators think he may be headed for Big Piney.

Anyone with information on Connor Hanson is being asked to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575, reference incident R22-15964.