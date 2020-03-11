Province at China Virus’s Center Lets Some Companies Reopen

BEIJING (AP) — The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence Beijing is gaining control over the disease that devastated its economy.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive the world’s second-largest economy after the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed shut down manufacturing, travel and other industries.

Activity isn't expected to return to normal until at least mid-April.

President Xi Jinping visited the city at the center of the outbreak this week.

A foreign ministry spokesman said the virus's impact is “temporary and limited” and rejected suggestions companies should move out of the country.