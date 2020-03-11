Province at China Virus’s Center Lets Some Companies Reopen

Stringer/Getty Images

BEIJING (AP) — The province at the center of China’s virus outbreak is allowing factories and some other businesses to reopen in a show of confidence Beijing is gaining control over the disease that devastated its economy.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive the world’s second-largest economy after the most sweeping anti-disease controls ever imposed shut down manufacturing, travel and other industries.

Activity isn't expected to return to normal until at least mid-April.

President Xi Jinping visited the city at the center of the outbreak this week.

A foreign ministry spokesman said the virus's impact is “temporary and limited” and rejected suggestions companies should move out of the country.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: china, companies, coronavirus, manufacturing, reopen
Categories: Associated Press, National News, News
Back To Top