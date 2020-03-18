President Trump Invokes Act to Marshal Private Sector Against Virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that he's invoking a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump appeared in the White House briefing room Wednesday for the third day in a row.
He said he would sign the Defense Production Act “in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.
