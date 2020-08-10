President Trump, Coaches Push for College Football Season

President Donald Trump joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches hoping to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown.

There was speculation the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences might call off their seasons. Old Dominion canceled fall sports and became the first school in the Football Bowl Subdivison to break from its league in doing so.

The rest of Conference USA is going forward with plans to play.

The powerful Southeastern Conference made clear it was not yet ready to shutter its fall season.