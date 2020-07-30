President, GOP Suggest Temporary Fix for $600 Jobless Benefit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and some of its Republican allies in the Senate are signaling they want to extend, at least temporarily, a $600-per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped keep families and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move looks to be too little, too late to prevent the lapse of the benefit officially on Friday. Democrats have so far rejected an extension and say the next relief bill needs to move as a complete package.

Before Trump spoke, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell adjourned the chamber for the weekend while taking a procedural step that could allow voting on a potential compromise next week.