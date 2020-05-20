President Attacks Study, Defends Using Malaria Drug for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump attacked the validity of a study of veterans that raised alarms about the malaria drug he actively promotes as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Trump's remarks came Tuesday as he defended his decision to take hydroxychloroquine himself to protect against COVID-19.

The president asserted without evidence that the study of veterans was “false” and an “enemy statement."

Yet the drug has not been shown to combat the virus in a multitude of other studies as well.

Trump's own government warns that the drug should be administered for COVID-19 only in a hospital or research setting.