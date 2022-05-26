Prairie Wife’s Delicious (And Easy To Make) Southwest Chicken Salad
This delicious Southwest Chicken Salad recipe is an oldie but a goodie and one we eat all Summer long.
It is one of my favorite ways to create a quick, healthy, meal the entire family likes and I also like to take it to BBQs where I'm asked to bring a side dish.
I usually serve this salad buffet-style because each of The Cowkids prefers different toppings on their salad, so keep that in mind if you’re making this for a larger group of people.
NOTE: If you keep the dressing separate, the leftovers will stay fresher and can be eaten the next day.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Prep Time: 15 min Cook Time: 30 min Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
2 Large Chicken Breasts
2 Heads of Lettuce
1 can of Black Beans
2 large Sweet Peppers
1 bag of frozen Sweet Corn
1 bag of shredded Cheese (we prefer Cheddar or a Mexican Cheese blend)
1/2 Onion
1 bag of Tortilla Chips
1 cup of Sour Cream
1 tbsp Ranch Powder
1 tbsp Taco Seasoning
Salsa
- Turn oven to 375 and place Chicken Breasts in a glass dish, cook until done (approx 30 min).
- When chicken is cooked, shred it or cut into small pieces (a tip on how to do this easily can be found at the end of the article).
- Chop all of the vegetables.
- Thaw Sweet Corn in the microwave or by rinsing with warm water.
- Drain and rinse the Black Beans.
- Combine all the above ingredients in one large bowl, or separate bowls if you prefer buffet-style eating.
- Mix together Sour Cream, Ranch powder, and Taco Seasoning to create the dressing.
- Cover salad with dressing and sprinkle with shredded Cheese.
- Serve with Tortilla Chips on the side or crumbled on top of the salad.
@prairiewife Here’s the quickest fastest way to shred chicken! #shreddedchicken #cookingtips #lifehacksforfamilies #hereswhattodo #whatsfordinner #homemadefood #chickenrecipes ♬ Delicious - T-Spoon