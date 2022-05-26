Prairie Wife’s Delicious (And Easy To Make) Southwest Chicken Salad

This delicious Southwest Chicken Salad recipe is an oldie but a goodie and one we eat all Summer long.

It is one of my favorite ways to create a quick, healthy, meal the entire family likes and I also like to take it to BBQs where I'm asked to bring a side dish.

I usually serve this salad buffet-style because each of The Cowkids prefers different toppings on their salad, so keep that in mind if you’re making this for a larger group of people.

NOTE: If you keep the dressing separate, the leftovers will stay fresher and can be eaten the next day.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Prep Time: 15 min Cook Time: 30 min Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

2 Large Chicken Breasts

2 Heads of Lettuce

1 can of Black Beans

2 large Sweet Peppers

1 bag of frozen Sweet Corn

1 bag of shredded Cheese (we prefer Cheddar or a Mexican Cheese blend)

1/2 Onion

1 bag of Tortilla Chips

1 cup of Sour Cream

1 tbsp Ranch Powder

1 tbsp Taco Seasoning

Salsa

Turn oven to 375 and place Chicken Breasts in a glass dish, cook until done (approx 30 min). When chicken is cooked, shred it or cut into small pieces (a tip on how to do this easily can be found at the end of the article). Chop all of the vegetables. Thaw Sweet Corn in the microwave or by rinsing with warm water. Drain and rinse the Black Beans. Combine all the above ingredients in one large bowl, or separate bowls if you prefer buffet-style eating. Mix together Sour Cream, Ranch powder, and Taco Seasoning to create the dressing. Cover salad with dressing and sprinkle with shredded Cheese. Serve with Tortilla Chips on the side or crumbled on top of the salad.

