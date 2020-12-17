CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Some bars in Wyoming are defying a statewide public health order to close earlier than usual to discourage spread of the coronavirus.

The Cody Enterprise reports they include the Elkhorn Bar and Grill in Meeteetse and Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in Powell.

Public health orders require bars and restaurants to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through at least Jan. 8.

The goal is to discourage people from gathering in situations that make virus spread more likely.

Elkhorn co-owner Magnum Faust calls the mandate ridiculous, and the Red Zone has begun claiming to be a “travel center” to be exempted from the restrictions.