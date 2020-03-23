Pompeo Leaves Kabul, No Word on Political Power-Sharing Deal

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. secretary of state has left Afghanistan without saying whether he was able to broker an agreement between the country's squabbling political leaders.

Mike Pompeo made the urgent surprise visit to Kabul on Monday, traveling thousands of miles despite a near-global travel shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Afghanistan’s political impasse threatens severely undermine a peace agreement Washington signed with the Taliban last month.

Pompeo met separately with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Pompeo was urging a compromise be reached in order to jump start intra-Afghan negotiations with the Taliban, a critical next step to the peace deal.