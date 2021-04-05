Police: Rock Springs Chase Ended When Driver Shot Himself

ROCK SPRINGS (AP) — A man ended a police pursuit in southwestern Wyoming by killing himself.

The chase in Rock Springs on March 29 ended when the sport-utility vehicle 24-year-old Josiah Griffith was driving rolled down an embankment and stopped.

Rock Springs police hadn’t previously disclosed Griffith’s identity or how he died.

Police said Friday officers found Griffith dead in the vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports the chase began when a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation team tried to carry out a search warrant for a child exploitation investigation.

Police say officers didn’t fire any shots.

