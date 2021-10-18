Police Report Group Wallet Stealing Scheme In Wyoming Stores

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Rock Springs Police say a group of five people who are working together to steal customers' wallets in various stores has been reported. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post:

They distract customers in various stores while one of them steals the customer's wallet. The suspects then go to another store and purchase large amounts of gift cards before the victim realizes the theft even happened.

Police are asking anyone who is victimized or who recognizes the suspects to contact them immediately at (307) 352-1575.

It's also possible, of course, that they have hit or will hit other Wyoming communities, so people should remain vigilant and keep a close watch on their purses and wallets.

