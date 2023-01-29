Pokes, Bulldogs to Square Off Tuesday Night in Laramie

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys return to the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday with a clash with the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Pokes look for revenge after falling Fresno State by a score of 58-53 in the conference opener in December. The contest is slated for an 8 p.m. start.

The contest on FS1 will feature Jenny Cavnar on the call and Richie Schueler as the color analyst.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Pokes head into the contest with a 6-14 overall record and a 1-7 mark in conference play.

Wyoming enjoyed a week off after falling on the road to UNLV by a score of 86-72 last Tuesday evening on the road. Wyoming is knocking down 8.7 three-pointers per game to rank near the top of the conference. The Cowboys tied a season-high with 14 against UNLV. Wyoming is shooting 45 percent from the field with opponents shooting 46 percent.

The Bulldogs have dropped six of their first nine conference contests, including a most recent home defeat at the hands of Utah State, 70-53. The Bulldogs average 60.6 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 28.5 percent from 3-point range.

Fresno State’s foes score 63.3 points per contest on 42.8 percent field-goal percentage and 35.6 percent from deep.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring this season by Noah Reynolds at 15.6 points per game. He is shooting 49 percent from the field on the season.

Hunter Maldonado adds 12.9 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds and leads the team with 62 assists on the season. Ethan Anderson adds 8.4 points per game on the season and is second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game and 60 assists.

Hunter Thompson leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game.

Fresno State is led by Isaih Moore. He pours in a team-high 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Jemarl Baker Jr. adds 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. Isaiah Hill chips in 10.4 points and a team-best 3.5 assists per game.

About The Series

Fresno State leads the all-time series with Wyoming, 22-14. The Cowboys, however, have won three of the last five. The Bulldogs took the most recent matchup 58-53 inside the Save Mart Center on Dec. 28.

Up Next

The Cowboys take to the road this weekend. They travel to San Jose State on Saturday for an 8 p.m. contest inside Provident Credit Union Event Center.