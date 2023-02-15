PODCAST: Pokes Burst Lobos’ Bubble in ABQ

LARAMIE -- If only there was some news to talk about right now, huh?

Oh, wait -- there is. Lots.

Cody Tucker and Jared Newland break down a very busy week-plus on the high plains, which included plenty of hoops news at the University of Wyoming. Let's start with that unexpected 70-56 beatdown of the New Mexico Lobos Tuesday night in The Pit.

Who saw that coming?

Liar.

Can we all agree Hunter Maldonado is one of the best to ever wear a Pokes' uniform? Like, Top 5? The super senior from Colorado Springs netted 20 points in that unexpected win in Albuquerque. He also pulled down 10 boards and dished out five assists. And that was basically all without any help from his left arm, which was heavily padded after he sustained an injury last Saturday night in Boise.

Luckily, he's a right-hander.

Hunter Thompson drilled four triples in the first half and Xavier DuSell sank three consecutive shots from deep early in the second to hush a crowd of more than 11,000 in attendance. If you know anything about that place, you know keeping the locals quiet is a win in itself.

Game balls all around for that effort from the shorthanded, snakebitten bunch. Or should I say "hard hats?"

Aside from that rare victory on the hardwood, we also dive into the recent departures of the three celebrated offseason transfers -- Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman -- who unceremoniously left Laramie last week just before the Cowboys hosted the Runnin' Rebels.

Jeff Linder also announced 24 hours prior to that news Noah Reynolds, the team's leading scorer would be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering his third concussion over the last six months in a road loss to San Jose State.

We also chat about the recently announced news that UW's defensive ends coach Marty English is hanging up his whistle after 37 years as a college coach on the Front Range. We also touch on the untimely death of the NFL's "dirtiest player" Conrad Dobler, who passed away Monday in Pueblo, Colo. He was 72.

