Roaring Repeater Podcast: Happy Transfer Portal Season

LARAMIE -- Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Cam Stone and Joshua Cobbs all hit the dusty trail Monday when the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business.

There, this Texas trio joined fellow Lone Star State native, Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team last week after "violating team rules."

Are those big hits to the roster? Yes.

Swen rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season and cracked the program's Top 10 in that category. Cobbs was the team's leading receiver, hauling in 35 balls for 407 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Stone picked off two passes, also a team high, and Omotosho tallied 6.5 sacks, which places him behind only DeVonne Harris (8.5) when it comes to terrorizing opposing signal callers.

Oh, by the way, the Cowboys are playing in the postseason. Sunday, the school announced it will take on the Ohio Bobcats Dec. 30 in the Arizona Bowl. This will be Wyoming's second trip to Tucson in four seasons.

You may have heard ... the game won't be televised. It will appear on streaming platforms of the main sponsor, Barstool Sports. It's free. Download the app. You can even stream it to your smart TV, in most cases.

Cody Tucker and Jared Newland touch on all of the above, and plenty more, including UW's streaking -- not in a good way -- basketball team that hopes to snap a four-game slide tonight against Texas A&M Commerce, a program that is in its first season at the Division-I level.

Graham Ike's leg can't heal up soon enough, right?

