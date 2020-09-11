Plainsmen Look For First Win Over Mustangs in 19 Years [VIDEO]

It’s back on the road for the Laramie Plainsmen football team on Friday, as they head to Casper to play the No. 5 Natrona County Mustangs.

Kick-off from Cheney Alumni Field is at 7 p.m. This will be the only game that starts at 7 p.m. for LHS this season.

Laramie (1-1) is coming off a confidence-boosting 35-22 victory over Campbell County last week. The Plainsmen ran for 305 yards as a team. Both senior running backs, Isaac Sell and Colter Nunn went well over 100 yards on the ground. Both also scored two rushing touchdowns, while Sell added a defensive score with a fumble return for a TD.

Natrona County (0-2) is off to a tough start, though, they have played two of the top four teams that are ranked in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll. In Week 0, they lost to No. 2 Central, 35-21, and last week (Week 1), they lost at No. 4 East, 34-27.

Plainsmen head coach Clint Reed spoke to KOWB’s David Settle about preparing for this game, especially with a holiday on Monday and a snowstorm on Tuesday. They also talked about Coach Reed’s thoughts on NC, and how they always have a good football team. That’s in the video interview above.

The Mustangs average 226.5 yards per game on the ground, 353.5 yards of total offense, and 24 points per game. Defensively, NC allows only 104.5 yards rushing. They’ve been beaten through the air by the two Cheyenne schools for 311.5 yards per game. That’s 416 yards and 34.5 points per game allowed.

Senior QB Harrison Taubert leads the Mustangs. He averages 136 rushing yards per game and throws for 127. He has 5 TD runs and 1 TD pass with 5 interceptions. Braxton Bundy adds 78.5 rush yards per game. On defense, Natrona is led by Kaeden Wilcox, who leads Class 4A at 24.5 defensive points per game.

Laramie is averaging 195.5 on the ground and just 77.5 through the air. That’s good for No. 9 in total offense at 273 yards and 22.5 points per game. Defensively, LHS is ranked in the middle against both the run and pass. They are No. 5 in total defense and allow 376 yards and 32 points per game.

Sell is the No. 6 rusher at 108 yards per game, while Nunn is No. 8 at 96.5 per game. Colter leads the Plainsmen defense with 15.5 points per game, which is No. 8 in Class 4A. Garrett Dodd and Gavin Kopp add 13 defensive points per game and rank 13th and 14ht in 4A.

This will be the 90th meeting all-time between Laramie and Natrona County in football. The Mustangs hold an advantage in the series of 54-34-1. NC has won the last 15 consecutive games between the two schools. The game is set for a 7 p.m. kick-off in Casper.

KOWB (AM 1290) will provide live broadcast coverage starting at 6 p.m. Join David Settle and Aaron Lozano on the call. You can also listen anywhere with the KOWB app, online, or through a smart speaker.