PHOTOS: Styx Rocks the Ford Wyoming Center

One of the most famous rock bands of the Seventies, the Styx are known for their melodic rock and progressive rock.

The original line-up comprised Dennis DeYoung, James "J.Y." Young, John "J.C." Curulewski and brothers Chuck and John Panozzo.

Their current lineup James "JY" Young, Tommy Shaw, CHuck Panozza, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, and Ricky Phillips.

