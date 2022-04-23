PHOTOS: Keyhole Peepshow Returns to The Bourgeois Pig with ‘Cuties in Bloom’

It's been said that April showers bring May flowers, and if there's anybody you'd want to find yourself in a shower with, it's the guys and gals of Keyhole Peepshow.

The Burlesque troupe is in the midst of a two-night affair at The Bourgeois Pig, called 'Cuties in Bloom,' and boy are they.

This show has it all- song, dance, jokes, innuendos (some thinly veiled, others most definitely not), and more. There's cowgirl's and manic pixie dream girls, and Reservoir Dogs, and debutantes. There's even a magician! Byron Gray serves as the Master of Ceremonies, while the Matron of Keyhole Peepshow, Fathom Swanson, keeps everybody in line.

Oh, and there's bunnies. Lots and lots of bunnies.

Peter Cottontail was eating his heart out as the Keyhole Cuties gently hopped their way through the curtain and out onto the stage. Heff may have his Playboy Bunnies, but they ain't got nothin on our Cuties.

If you want proof of that, you can check out the photos below. Or you can see their final show tonight at The Bourgeois Pig. Doors open at 8, show starts at 9, and it's only $10 to get in. And believe us...if you get in, you will never, ever, want to get out.

The Cuties are Bloomin' this Saturday night, so make sure to be there, or be hare.

...Get it? Because rabbits? Like, a hare?

The jokes are much better at 'Cuties in Bloom.'