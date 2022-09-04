PhotoFest! Cheyenne Cross Country Meet

The Wyoming Invitational Cross Country meet was held on Saturday at the Little America golf course with a whopping 24 boys teams and 24 girls teams with in-state and out-of-state competition. On the boy's side, the winner was Jackson Fagerlin from Resurrection Christian from Loveland in 16.17.10. Right behind him was Bridger Brokaw of Cheyenne Central with a time of 16.18.16. Natrona's Tristan Enders was 3rd in 16.28.2 with his teammate Jackson Dutcher 4th in 16.32.1. Dominic Eberle of Laramie was 5th in 16.33.5

The Laramie boys won the team title with 86 points, getting 3 runners in the 18. Natrona took 2nd with 115 points. with Niwot, Colorado 3rd with 121, Natrona 4th with 142, and Dakota Ridge out of Littleton 5th with 155.

On the girl's side, Isabel Allori from Liberty Common in Fort Collins was the individual winner in 17.20.2 with Ella Johns of Fort Collins 2nd with a time of 18.29.4. Kiki Vaughn of Boulder placed 3rd in 19.08 and the top Wyoming finisher was Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central in 4th with a clocking of 19.05.5. Elizabeth Roberts of Resurrection Christan was 5t in 19.23.2. Natrona's Ally Wheeler was 7th in a field of 234 runners with Addison Forry of Laramie 12th,

We have a great collection of photos from the meet in our gallery below, courtesy of Shannon Dutcher so take a look at those. Enjoy!

