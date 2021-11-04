Phony Laramie County Sheriff Official Making Arrest Threats

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says someone pretending to be a deputy sheriff is calling people up and demanding personal information and threatening them with arrest if they refuse to provide it.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page which includes the following:

People in Laramie County have been receiving phone calls from somebody claiming to be Lieutenant Johnson or another person affiliated with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. When the call has been answered, people are told they need to update their information so they can be served a jury summons. If they refuse to give their information, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The post goes on to say that the sheriff's office will never ask people for personal information or to make any kind of payment over the phone.

It's also worth mentioning that con artists these days often "spoof" phone numbers to make it appear that they are calling from a local number--even a local law enforcement agency-- when they are not.

In general, you should never provide credit card, bank account, or other personal information over the phone unless you can be absolutely certain about who you are speaking with and that the information is needed for legitimate reasons.