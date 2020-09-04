Pentagon Orders Shutdown of Stars and Stripes Newspaper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has ordered the military’s independent newspaper, Stars and Stripes, to cease publication at the end of the month.

This is despite congressional efforts to continue funding the century-old publication.

The order to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January, follows the Pentagon’s move earlier this year to cut the $15.5 million in funding for the paper from the department’s budget.

And it is a reflection of the Trump administration’s broader animosity for the media and members of the press.

