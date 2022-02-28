Peaches Family Restaurant Re-Opening Its Lobby For Dine-In and Carry Out on Tuesday

Peaches Family Restaurant has announced that it will re-open its lobby for dine-in and carry out orders beginning Tuesday, March 1.

The restaurant, known primarily for its French fries and ranch combo, has been drive-thru only since September of 2021, even temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Peaches will be Drive-Thru only for the time being," the restaurant wrote on September 29, 2021. "Some very important staff members are quarantined and/or sick and the rate of transmission in our community is incredibly high right now. Please be safe! Distance and stay home if you are ill."

When COVID-19 first began producing cases in Wyoming, Peaches was one of the first restaurants to close down. As a family-owned restaurant, the owners were able to make the decision that was best for themselves and their employees. This is different than franchise owners of, say McDonalds or Burger King who were at the mercy of corporate standards.

“Our lobby is so small that in order for us to follow all the guidelines that the government was putting out, we would’ve only had a few tables,” owner Bill Douglass Jr. told K2 Radio News. “ So it just wasn’t really worth it. The trouble with [keeping our lobby open] is that you can’t let the customers do anything. You’ve got to do everything- get drinks, etc. It was a whole new situation for us. We probably would have had to hire more help to do less business, so it just didn’t make any sense.”

He continued, stating that “It would have been a lot tougher to survive this without the drive-thru, let’s put it that way.”

The restaurant announced on Monday that it would resume dine-in operations, beginning Tuesday.

"Tomorrow… March 1st … Peaches will be opening our lobby for Dine-In and Carry-Out orders!" the restaurant stated on their Facebook page. "It has been 5 months today since we last served someone in the lobby and we’ve had it closed 18 of the last 24 months. Thank you for your continued support while we remained conservative and cautious in our approach to the virus. Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on multiple crew members, family & friends. If you have any symptoms whatsoever- please continue to use the Drive-Thru instead."