Have you heard about the "Parade of Planets"? The second half of the month of June is giving Wyoming and its giant, gorgeous sky a show that we haven't seen since 2004 and won't see again until 2040 with Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Mercury lining up for one heck of an early morning show.

According to AccuWeather, we're in for a real treat before daybreak tomorrow morning.

The crescent moon will fall in line perfectly with the planets before daybreak on Friday, June 24, glowing directly between Mars and Venus. With the moon in the alignment, photographers may find June 24 to be the best morning to capture images of the celestial objects.

I love the description that the moon will be, "glowing directly between Mars and Venus". How cool is this going to be? If you're a star gazer, Friday morning will be your time to shine.

I'm up already before daybreak most mornings, but if you struggle to get up in the morning, maybe you could program your coffee maker to pour coffee at 4 AM and do your best to get up so you can see something that only occurs every 18 years. I mean, sure, the strawberry moon was cool, but this lets us see so much more. So, get that extra strong cup of coffee ready and wipe the sleep out of your eyes for an out-of-this-world experience tomorrow morning.

Let's also take a moment to recognize how cool the name "Parade of Planets" is. I mean, sure, we're not going to see them with a marching band, but I think we'll get to see something special, regardless.

