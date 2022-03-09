One of the Best Bakeries in the Country Is Right Here in Wyoming

If you're looking for some of the best fresh made sweet treats in the entire United States, you wouldn't have to travel as far as one might think.

The ultimate foodie website, Mashed.com, recently listed "The Best Bakery In Every State" and for Wyoming, the clean winner was Persephone Bakery in Jackson.

According to Mashed:

This Jackson bakery is a hit and offers fresh bread and pastries and utilizes as many all-natural and high-quality ingredients as possible. It received the Gold award for the best bakery in Jackson Hole along with a James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef nomination for 2020, and it's not hard to understand why. With fresh and flaky pastries such as kouign amann, croissants, and cinnamon brioche, there's something for everyone with a sweet tooth. One fan even claims that the croissants here are so good, they rival those found in Paris.

The about section of on their official Facebook page states:

Now with TWO LOCATIONS! Downtown Jackson and the Westbank in the Aspens. A French-inspired bakery + cafe located in Jackson Hole offering the highest quality breads, pastries, + coffee, all in a warm atmosphere. Inspired by bakeries in France and beyond, Persephone Bakery and Cafe remains rooted in Wyoming, a local orientation expressed in our breakfast and lunch menus’ focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. The cafe carries a core collection of classic artisanal breads as well as a spectrum of sweets, from French croissants and kouign amann to scones and tarts. To complement our creations, Persephone proudly carries Overview Coffee and Intelligentsia Coffee. Housemade flavor syrups and European hot chocolate round out the barista bounty.

Knowing that Persephone Bakery has both breakfast and lunch options, are just a couple more reasons why they are now on my first-stop list for my next jaunt to the Jackson Hole area.

