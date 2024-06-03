Ohio Woman Killed in Motor Home Crash near Dayton, Wyoming

A 72-year-old woman from Ohio died on May 31st around 11:45 a.m. near Dayton, Wyoming.

She was riding as a passenger in a motorhome traveling west across the Big Horn Mountains on US 14 when the driver had a medical episode, causing him to go unconscious. This per a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The front and rear passengers attempted to regain control of the vehicle, but it crossed teh centerline, exited the road to the left, and continued.

The motor home hit a wooden rail fence, and one of the fence rails pierced the front of the motor home below the windshield and struck Frances Middaugh while she was attempting to gain control.

The motor home continued until it became stuck in the mud from a small drainage.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Road conditions were dry and clear.

This is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming roads so far this year.

