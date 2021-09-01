Officers, Medics Indicted in 2019 Death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver officers and two paramedics have been indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

The grand jury indictments announced Wednesday come two years after the 23-year-old Black man was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative.

The fatal encounter provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year and are the latest chapter for the Police Department in the city of Aurora, which has been plagued by allegations of misconduct against people of color.

The charges were announced days after the second anniversary of when police stopped McClain on the street after a 911 caller reported a man who seemed “sketchy.”