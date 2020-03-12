Northwest College To Transition Classes From In-Person To Online

Out of an abundance of caution, Northwest College has announced that it will transition in-person classes to online instruction wherever possible and for as long as it's necessary.

The college, located in Powell, will also extend its spring break one day through Tuesday, March 17.

Thursday's announcement comes as a plethora of events have been cancelled throughout Wyoming and the U.S. in response to the spreading coronavirus. In a similar move, the University of Wyoming extended its spring break one week.

Residence halls and college apartments remain open at Northwest College and food will be served in the DeWitt Student Center.

View the full announcement here.